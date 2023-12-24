NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
10. Atlanta Hawks - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
There are several different paths that the Atlanta Hawks can take if they do end up with a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. If they do intend to keep the pick, looking to add some depth in the frontcourt could be where they elect to go. With the uncertainty surrounding Clint Capela's future with the team, Donovan Clingan could be a fit for the Hawks. Clingan is a 7-foot-2 experienced big man who is still improving as an overall player. He's taken a big step from his freshman to sophomore season and is continuing to make strides as we inch closer and closer to the draft.
During his second season with the Huskies, Clingan is averaging 14 points, six rebounds, and two blocks per game on 63 percent shooting from the field. If the Hawks want to offload Capela and opt for a cheaper option, Clingan would be a fit. Even more so considering Onyeka Okongwu hasn't developed as perhaps the Hawks hoped he would at this point.
Ideally, the Hawks are going to be able to make a big move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline to drastically improve their roster and raise their ceiling. If not, the next best thing for this developing team is to improve the center position in the draft.