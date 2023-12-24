NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
11. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
For as improved as the Houston Rockets have been this season with their summer additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, they're still a team that has a likelihood of earning a selection in the lottery in the 2024 NBA Draft (whether it's due to their pick or the one that is due to them from the Brooklyn Nets). If that does end up happening, I'd imagine the Rockets will take a flier on a player who will be considered the best prospect still on the board. One candidate that would fall under that projection is Ryan Dunn, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward out of Virginia.
During his second season with the Cavaliers, Dunn is averaging nine points, seven rebounds, and nearly three blocks per game on 51 percent shooting from the field. As raw as he may be as an offensive prospect, Dunn carries much promise on the defensive end of the floor. That could be enough to warrant him being selected in the lottery.
The Rockets have a bright future ahead of them and next year could be the season where we begin to see them make big strides in their development.