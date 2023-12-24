NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
13. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles) - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
There's no question that the New Orleans Pelicans have a ton on the line this season. This team's future is very much in question and will largely be determined by what happens over the course of the final three-quarters of the season. There are encouraging signs that the Pelicans are beginning to turn the corner on their early-season inconsistencies but there very much remains concerns about whether or not they'll be able to remain healthy enough to factor into the Western Conference playoffs.
One prospect they could target as they look to find some depth in the backcourt behind CJ McCollum is Rob Dillingham. He's a 6-foot-3 guard prospect who is already making way for the Wildcats even without being a starter this season. Dillingham is averaging 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game on 47 perecnt shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Dillingham would give the Pelicans insurance behind McCollum and another long-term prospect they can continue to invest in moving forward.