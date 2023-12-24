NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
15. Indiana Pacers - Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke
The Indiana Pacers have emerged as one of the bigger stories so far this season. They have a mesmerizing offensive scheme that has helped them race off to having the No. 1 offensive rating in the league and a young core that is still beginning to scratch the surface of what they can be in the league. As they continue to add to their core and learn how to play with each other, this team is only going to get more and more dangerous.
We haven't begun to see the best of the Pacers yet and this is a team that isn't likely going to hit their ceiling until 2-3 years down the line. The Pacers should be excited about their future and they can double down on that front by adding a talented prospect such as Kyle Filipowski out of Duke. The 7-footer returned to Duke for his sophomore season and it's already looking like a very smart business decision for the young big man.
Filipowski is averaging 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 50 percent shooting from the field. As he continues to improve his offensive efficiency, Filipowski is only going to look like a better long-term project for NBA teams in search of frontcourt help.