NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be finally making the jump to a playoff team this season. If they can remain healthy, there's very little that's standing in the way of this team qualifying for the postseason in the Western Conference. Heading into the NBA Draft, the Thunder are likely going to continue to bet on long-term potential, which is exactly what they should be doing. One potential long-term project that OKC should be open to taking a flier on is Tidjane Salaun.
Salaun is a 6-foot-8 athletic power forward out of France. There's still very much unknown about his game but he's explosive and has shown the ability to stretch the floor with a solid 3-point shot. If he can continue to hone those skills heading into the NBA Draft, there's no question that Salaun is going to cement his status as a potential lottery selection.
OKC could be a landing spot where Salaun can come in and develop at a comfortable pace. Learning behind the likes of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams could also do Salaun well as he looks to make the move to the NBA.