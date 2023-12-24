NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
17. Cleveland Cavaliers - D.J. Wagner, G, Kentucky
Just because the Cleveland Cavaliers are choosing to ignore the increasingly growing Donovan Mitchell whispers doesn't mean they won't do everything in their power to put the franchise in a great position to continue building what they've established over the last few years. The Cavs may not be willing to discuss Mitchell trades with opposing teams, but they could be sneakily ready to draft for insurance at the guard position. One prospect they could target in the event that Mitchell does end up leaving in free agency or demanding a trade is D.J. Wagner.
In his freshman season at Kentucky, Wagner is averaging 12 points and four assists on 40 percent shooting from the field. Wagner is not a great shooter by any means at this point in his career but he attacks the basket well. And in today's NBA, a guard who could apply the right amount of rim pressure is ever so valuable.
The Cavs could very well develop Wagner into a potential replacement for Mitchell. Again, this isn't Cleveland anticipating the departure of Mitchell, it's simply adding insurance in the event that it happens.