NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
18. Miami Heat - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
For the past few years, the Miami Heat has struggled to find the long-term answer to a center that fits perfectly next to Bam Adebayo. In fact, the Heat's most effective lineups have consisted of Bam being the undersized center for the team. Late in the first round, perhaps the Heat uses a selection to try and find a solution to their problems in the frontcourt. One center that would fit what Miami would be theoretically looking for in a prospect next to Bam is Kel'el Ware.
Ware is a sophomore center out of Indiana who is averaging 15 points, nine rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 55 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's an intriguing center prospect who has showcased the ability to be an effective rim protector while also having some promise as a stretch-big on the offensive end of the floor. That's what the Heat needs next to Bam.
If the Heat believes in its developmental system, which manages to continue to prove its worth every year, Ware could be a very worthy gamble. The Heat could finally address arguably their biggest need with one draft selection.