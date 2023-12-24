NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
19. New Orleans Pelicans - Bobi Klintman, F, NBL
With two possible first-round picks, the New Orleans Pelicans can be versatile with their 2024 NBA Draft plans. They could package their two picks to move up, package them together to make a move for an experienced veteran difference-maker, or even trade one of their picks and use the other to add a long-term project. It's anyone's guess as to how the Pelicans will operate once the draft rolls around. Taking a flier on another intriguing wing could be the way to go for the talented Pelicans.
Bobi Klintman could be a possible target for the Pelicans. What many draft scouts love most about Klintman is his versatility at his size and the position he plays. At 6-foot-8 and with the versatility that he carries himself with, Klintman has the chance to play multiple positions at the next level - he's shown promise to do so on both ends of the floor.
For a Pelicans team whose future may not be certainty, Klintman is the type of long-term project that could be worth their time. He's far from a guarantee but possesses enough potential that he's almost certain to be a first-round pick.