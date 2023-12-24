NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
2. San Antonio Spurs - Alex Sarr, C, NBL
After selecting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, I can't help but wonder how willing the San Antonio Spurs would be to create the new version of the Tim Duncan/David Robinson Twin Towers duo by making Alex Sarr their selection with their projected No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Sarr is a likely top 5 pick and is emerging as one of the more intriguing frontcourt prospects in this year's draft class.
The big question for the Spurs is whether he would be a fit next to Wemby or not. I tend to think that their games are different enough that it would work. Sarr is a better rim protector than Wemby is and is a bit more of a throwback big. Sarr is growing and expanding his game, especially on the offensive end, but he's shown enough where the overwhelming belief is that he's going to be a possible franchise-changing player at the next level.
If Wemby and Sarr would work on the floor together, the Spurs would have the best young big men duo in the league. At the very least, it's an interesting hypothetical that could come to fruition.