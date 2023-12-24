NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
20. Orlando Magic - Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kansas
The Orlando Magic are one of several young teams that have begun to take a step forward in their development this season in the NBA. Even though they currently sit as a top 4 team in the Eastern Conference standings, it's entirely unfair to expect them to remain in that spot all season long. With how young the Magic is, it's only natural for them to take a bit of a step back at some point in the season. Nevertheless, at least for now, this is a team that has already surpassed expectations.
Adding another quality young piece with a top-20 selection is only going to put this team in a much better spot to compete in the coming years. One prospect that they could look to target at No. 20 is Kevin McCullar Jr. In his senior season with the Jayhawks, McCullar Jr. is averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.
McCullar is an experienced enough prospect where he could represent real value for the Magic. Especially if they're looking for a player late in the draft that could offer value as an immediate contributor.