NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
21. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Justin Edwards, F, Kentucky
With the potential that the New York Knicks could have back-to-back picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, it will give them the luxury to be creative with their moves at the start of the offseason. There's a very good chance that in an attempt to significantly improve the roster either at the NBA Trade Deadline or at the draft New York trades one or both of these picks. However, for the sake of this article, let's say they intend on keeping these selections.
With the first of their two picks, the Knicks could take a flier on a wing prospect, adding greater depth to a position that has become a bit of a strength for the team. Justin Edwards, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Kentucky could be a fit for the Knicks at No. 21. Through 11 games played this season for the Wildcats, Edwards is averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game on. 47 percent shooting from the field.
Considering the hype that Edwards carried coming out of high school, he's had a somewhat underwhelming start to his collegiate career. However, his measurables are still NBA-worthy. Even if he isn't the high lottery pick many projected him to be, Edwards still belongs in the first round.