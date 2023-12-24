NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
22. New York Knicks - Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke
With their second pick, the Knicks could take a flier on Tyrese Proctor. Under the belief that there's at least an outside chance the Knicks let Immanuel Quickley walk in free agency or trade him outright, the Knicks could have a need for a backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson heading into the offseason. That's where a selection such as Proctor could come into handy for the Knicks. In his sophomore season with the Blue Devils, while Proctor hasn't seen a huge jump in his overall scoring production or overall offensive efficiency, he has proven to be arguably the best playmaker on the team.
For as talented as Duke is, that says a lot about Proctor's ability. And having a playmaking guard playing opposite or behind Brunson would be smart for the Knicks to explore. Proctor is averaging 10 points and five assists per game on 44 percent shooting from the field. If he can increase his consistency from the 3-point range toward the latter portion of this season, his draft stock should see a nice bump.
Ultimately, because of his size (6-foot-5) and playmaking ability, Proctor should be able to earn himself a first-round grade in this year's class.