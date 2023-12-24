NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
23. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers) - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
With another selection in the first round, this one thanks to the LA Clippers, the Thunder should continue to take fliers on long-term projects. Another possible prospect that would fit that description at this point in the NBA Draft is Tyler Smith who is currently playing with the G League Ignite team. At 6-foot-11, Smith possesses many of the traits that NBA scouts want to see from the modern-day big man.
Smith has shown the ability to be a good rebounder and has a pretty consistent 3-point stroke. Add that to his size and developing rim protection skills and Smith is the exact big man prospect that many teams will be looking for late in this draft. The big question for Smith is whether teams will buy into his long-term upside. And that will ultimately determine where he ends up being selected in the draft.
But there's no question that Smith passes the eye test. He has the size, the scoring prowess, and the defensive upside to be one of the most intriguing prospects to be taken in the bottom half of the first round.