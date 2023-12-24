NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
24. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento) - Izan Almansa, F, G League Ignite
With a possible second selection in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft (this conveying from the Sacramento Kings), the Atlanta Hawks could take a gamble on a long-term project. One prospect that could catch their eye is Izan Almansa. The 6-foot-10 power forward playing with the G League Ignite team out of Spain could cement himself as a potential first-round pick if he continues to build on some early-season flashes.
Almansa is averaging eight points and seven rebounds on 51 percent shooting from the field this season. Even though he's still just 18 years old, Almansa will enter the NBA Draft with a vast level of international experience. Playing with the youth Spanish team, Almansa was the MVP of multiple international tournaments (the FIBA U17 World Cup, the U18 European Championship, and the FIBA U19 World Cup).
The raw talent is very much present for Almansa. The big questions surrounding his game revolve around his ceiling and whether or not it's considered too limited to waste a first-round pick on.