NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
25. Denver Nuggets - Kylan Boswell, G, Arizona
The defending champion Denver Nuggets don't have a ton of holes on their roster but could be looking for some depth behind Jamal Murray down the road. At the 2024 NBA Draft, with a late first-round pick, the Nuggets could elect to address their need in the backcourt after doing so on the wing last season. One prospect that could make sense for the Nuggets in what they could possibly need behind Murray is Kylan Boswell.
Boswell is the floor general for the Arizona Wildcats that continues to impress when he's on the court. Boswell is never playing out of control and keeps the game in front of him. He's made quite the jump from his freshman to sophomore season and is averaging 12 points and four assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range. If he can cut down on his turnovers a bit, Boswell can emerge as one of the better lead guards in this year's draft class.
There are natural questions about whether he possesses enough star power to be a lottery pick but he could fill a valuable bench role for a team like the Nuggets.