NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
26. Indiana Pacers (via Oklahoma City) - Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas
The Indiana Pacers could look to double down with another selection late in the first round. Another versatile prospect that could be on their radar is Trevon Brazile. The third-year college player has become somewhat of a leader for the Razorbacks this season. His numbers don't pop off the stat sheet by any means, but his versatility is something that NBA scouts are likely going to fall in love with as the official draft process begins.
Already considered to be a stronger defensive player than he is on the offensive end, Brazile has done a great job of continuing to improve on both ends of the floor this season. Brazile is having the most efficient offensive season of his college career (49 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range), and it could very much catapult him into cementing his status as a first-round pick.
Brazile is only to get better as he gets more reps after recovering from an ACL injury he suffered just nine games into last season. Where he ends up on the draft boards, it's entirely too early to tell.