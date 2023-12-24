NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
27. Philadelphia 76ers - Osasere Ighodaro, F, Marquette
As one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers don't have that many holes to fill on their roster. Quite frankly, there's a chance this pick (or prospect) ends up getting moved in a potential deal for a star player. Nevertheless, if the Sixers do keep this pick, I'd imagine they're going to look to add to the frontcourt. There's a chance Tobias Harris leaves in free agency and protecting against that possibility would be a smart move for the Sixers to take.
One prospect that could be available for the Sixers by the time they get on the clock is Osasere Ighodaro, a 6-foot-11 senior forward out of Marquette. Considering one of the best and most polished offensive big men in college basketball, Ighodaro is averaging 14 points and six rebounds on 66 percent shooting from the field.
There are concerns about how he'll translate to the NBA game and the absence of a consistent 3-point shot in his repertoire, but he's an experienced big man who can defend. That's something that nearly every team in the NBA could very well benefit from.