NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
28. Milwaukee Bucks - Baba Miller, F, Florida State
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping this season ends with a championship but there's no question that no matter what happens in the playoffs, they're going to enter the offseason with a clear need to add to their depth. Especially with how much they'll be operating over the cap heading into the summer. One way to help with that is by hitting a home run in the 2024 NBA Draft. With this late first-round pick, Baba Miller has to be in play for the Bucks.
After helping the Spain national team with the U19 championship during the summer, Miller has carried that momentum into his sophomore season at Florida State in which he's continued to show growth in his game. In his second season with the Seminoles, Miller is averaging eight points and five rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range - numbers that are all improved from last season.
Of course, it's not Miller's numbers that are going to get him drafted in the first round. It's his size, length, and athleticism that will make a strong case for a team to take a flier on his potential.