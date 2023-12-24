NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
29. Minnesota Timberwolves - Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been the surprise of the season in the Western Conference thus far. They're on pace to finish with the best record in the NBA. Whether or not this is sustainable heading into the thick of the season remains to be seen but, at least for now, the Wolves are projected to have a late first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. At this spot, Tristan Da Silva could be a prospect that catches the eyes of the Wolves.
As an experienced college player (four-year player for the Colorado Buffaloes), Da Silva could emerge as a draft and play prospect. He's been incredibly consistent each of his last two seasons at Colorado, averaging 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 54 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range in his senior campaign.
With some big decisions on the horizon for the Wolves, Da Silva could add another wrinkle to their depth to give the team some wiggle room when it comes to personnel decisions in the future.