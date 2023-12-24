NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
3. Washington Wizards - Ron Holland, G, G League Ignite
The Washington Wizards may not be having as bad a season as the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs but this is still a team that very much is likely going to finish with one of the three worst records in the league. That means they're likely to finish with a top 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. More than anything, what the Wizards need most is excitement. It may be a while before the Wizards are winning games at a consistent level again. Washington needs to get the fan base back on board; they can do so with the right selection with their projected top 3 pick.
One player that could fit that billing is Ron Holland, an intriguing guard out of the G League Ignite. Holland is an explosive offensive player who is still just beginning to scratch the surface of the player he can be.
If the biggest red flag about Holland's game revolves around an inconsistent 3-point shot, there's going to be a team in the top 3 betting on their ability to give him the tools to succeed and improve in that area of his game. Holland could be the spark that the Wizards are looking for in the NBA Draft.