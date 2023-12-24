NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
4. Portland Trail Blazers - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
Still fairly early on in the NBA Draft season, there's already one big-time riser - Cody Williams. He's a player that could end up finding his way into the top 5 of this year's draft and one team that would make sense for the talented wing in the top 5 is the Portland Trail Blazers. As Portland continues to evaluate its young talent in hopes of narrowing down a foundation they can start building with, Williams is a name to keep an eye on heading into the thick of the college basketball season.
During his freshman season at Colorado, Williams is averaging 14 points and four rebounds on 62 percent shooting from the field and 60 percent shooting from 3-point range. Williams could be viewed as the ideal star-level 3-and-D talent in this year's draft class. He can guard nearly every position on the defensive end of the floor and is still growing as a versatile do-it-all offensive player.
Williams is almost the perfect prospect to replace Jerami Grant when the Blazers end up moving on from the veteran via trade. If Portland is planning for a future without Grant, Williams could very much make sense in the top 5.