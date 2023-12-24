NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
5. Charlotte Hornets - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
The Charlotte Hornets are going to be in an interesting position heading into the offseason. They have a strong foundation of young talent already in place with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. They're likely going to add more assets in the way of Gordon Hayward at the NBA Trade Deadline and possibly even Terry Rozier. If they wanted, P.J. Washington is another asset that they can flip between now and the NBA Draft.
If they get their hands on another top 5 pick, the Hornets are a team that could be a candidate to make a big jump during the 20224-25 season. But they'll have to make the right decision with their projected top 5 pick. One player that could be in play for the Hornets is Zaccharie Risacher, a versatile wing out of France.
The tools that Risacher has shown on the offensive end of the floor are going to outweigh the early-career shortcomings he's shown on the defensive end of the floor. But Risacher is athletic and talented enough that he should continue to improve in every aspect of his game. He could add another element on the wing for a Hornets team that is looking to finally make a move up the East standings.