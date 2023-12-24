NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
6. Memphis Grizzlies - Stephon Castle, F, UCONN
Three games into Ja Morant's return and the Memphis Grizzlies are playing much better. That should not be much of a surprise to anyone. The big question and challenge for the Grizzlies is whether they can continue to play at this level or if this is just another blimp on what will end up being a forgettable season. Either way, the early signs are certainly encouraging. But if the Grizzlies do end up with a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, they'll certainly have plenty of options.
One potential prospect that they could end up targeting is Stephon Castle, a versatile wing out of UCONN. It'll be interesting to see how he continues to develop but there is hope that he'll be able to play multiple positions at the next level. The 6-foot-6 freshman is averaging eight points and four rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field so far this season for the Huskies.
His 3-point shot is clearly the biggest question surrounding his game. If he can improve a bit on that front heading into the final stretch of the college basketball season, there's no question he'll be able to cement himself as a top-10 selection.