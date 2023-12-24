NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto) - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
After making the decision to pair Alex Sarr (with an earlier pick in the 2024 NBA Mock Draft) with Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs will likely elect to target a guard with this second projected top-10 pick. One playmaking guard that the Spurs can target is Isaiah Collier. With much uncertainty in the backcourt, especially with no guarantee that Devin Vassell is considered a foundational build block for the team, Collier could come in and assume a valuable presence in the franchise.
The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 16 points and four assists on 49 percent shooting from the field. Collier is far from a surefire prospect in this year's draft class but offers some high-end promise as a project. The inconsistent shooting numbers from the 3-point range are certainly concerning as are the high turnover numbers (averaging more than four turnovers per game).
If the Spurs can come away from the 2024 NBA Draft with a core of Collier, Vassell, Wemby, and Sarr, it would be a huge win for a franchise that is trying to climb back up the Western Conference hierarchy.