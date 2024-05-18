NBA Mock Draft: 6 High-risk prospects that could be franchise-changing at their peak
Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
At 6-foot-11, with the versatility and athleticism to play on the wing or in the frontcourt, it's easy to see why the hype surrounding Matas Buzelis heading into the 2024 NBA Draft is only going to grow. While Buzelis leaves much to be desired in terms of an isolation defender and consistent offensive scoring threat (especially from 3-point range), there are tools that a team is going to be able to build on heading into the future of his development. And more than anything, he has a solid enough foundation that he could probably contribute sooner rather than later to an NBA team.
Buzelis could do a little of everything on the floor. He could be used as a floor-spacer, has a good understanding of the game for his age, and simply finds ways to impact the game even despite his flaws on both ends of the floor. I'd argue that because of his versatility as a player, he'll have many roles he could fit for a team - whether that be in a playmaker or scoring capacity.
Buzelis may not be excellent at one aspect of the game at the moment, but there's no question he has the skill set to get to a point where he emerges as an offensive focal point for a team in the future.