NBA Mock Draft: 6 High-risk prospects that could be franchise-changing at their peak
Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
Even though there have been many NBA Draft scouts that have reportedly soured on the idea of taking Zaccharie Risacher in the top 5 of this year's draft, there's no question that he has the skill set, especially in this year's class, where he should be seriously considered as a selection outside the top 2-3. While there is much unproven about Risacher still at this point in his development, there are a couple of things that teams can feel pretty strongly about when breaking down his game. First, it's that he can shoot at a consistent level. And two, it's that he has the size and athleticism to play all over the court.
Because of those two things, it's hard to see Risacher as being a huge bust in this year's NBA Draft. Is it still a possibility? Absolutely. However, I'd argue there's a better chance he ends up being a star than a bust. He'll have to continue to work on his defensive prowess and offensive skill set (further than just spot-up shooting in order to truly blossom at the next level.
To say that Risacher doesn't have a shot to develop into a star at the next level would be somewhat foolish.