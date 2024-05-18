NBA Mock Draft: 6 High-risk prospects that could be franchise-changing at their peak
Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
A player who didn't get full credit for how good he was during his freshman season at UCONN as they won a second-straight NCAA Championship, Stephon Castle is a player who could emerge as one of the better star-level prospects from this year's NBA Draft class. Sure, there are natural questions about his jump shot and overall offensive ability. However, he translates to be a good defender and playmaker. If the jump shot does develop, there's nothing stopping Castle from being a franchise-changing player.
Of course, that's one big "if," especially in the modern NBA. However, Castle has all the measurables and collegiate success that should point to him, at the very least, translating to be a really good player at the next level. And if he does hit his ceiling, especially on the offensive end of the floor, he could develop into a frachise-changing piece.
Finding the right situation for him would also go a long way in him reaching his long-term potential. However, that's not something he can control much.