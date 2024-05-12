NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
In the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, we get our first real look at how the board could fall following the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery.
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft (June 26), the next shoe has officially dropped in the pre-draft process. That is the shoe of the NBA Draft Lottery. With the order officially set, we're going to be able to get a great idea of how things can play out in the NBA Draft.
Here are the official results of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery:
1. Atlanta Hawks
2. Washington Wizards
3. Houston Rockets
4. San Antonio Spurs
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Charlotte Hornets
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. San Antonio Spurs
9. Memphis Grizzlies
10. Utah Jazz
11. Chicago Bulls
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)
13. Sacramento Kings
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State)
Let's get to our latest NBA Mock Draft which reflects the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery results.
1. Atlanta Hawks - Alex Sarr, C, France
While there are going to be many arguments for other prospects to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick, I'm more and more convinced that Alex Sarr is going to end up being the selection at the top of the 2024 NBA Draft. Sarr is likely considered the prospect with the highest ceiling in this draft class and in what many considered a "down" year for prospects, a high upside is probably what you look at the most when making selections.
Sarr has the chance to develop into a star and has great measurables to be the next possible unicorn in the NBA. At 6-foot-11, Sarr has the skill set of a wing while being able to protect the paint as a big. If he can continue to develop on the offensive end of the floor, Sarr could be a nightmare to guard and play against at the next level. Sarr is not Victor Wembanyama, but the Atlanta Hawks should be very happy with this selection.