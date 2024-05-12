NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
10. Utah Jazz - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
At one point during this NBA Draft season, Zaccharie Risacher was a prospect to be considered in the top five of the first round. Even though he's fallen quite a bit over the last couple of months of the draft season, you can't deny that Risacher has the talent to develop into one of the better players in this year's draft class.
Because of that potential, it'll be difficult for any team to bypass him outside of the top 10. That's why I find it very difficult to believe that he's going to fall out of the lottery. In the end, I believe that there is going to be one team that is going to want to take a flyer on Risacher's long-term talent. One team that could make some sense for Risacher at this point in the first round is the Atlanta Hawks.
A team that very much carries uncertainty heading into the offseason, Rsacher is the type of risk that could be worthy for the Hawks. As they prepare for what could be a monumental offseason for their future, this could be an intriguing move late in the lottery.