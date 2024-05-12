NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
11. Chicago Bulls - Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee
For a team that's likely going to want to make a splash move this offseason, I can't help but think how Dalton Knecht could be an excellent fit for the Chicago Bulls. Selecting late in the lottery, if Knecht is still available when the Bulls go on the clock, he could be an intriguing addition to the franchise. If there's any concern when it comes to taking the Knecht in the lottery, it surrounds the fact that he may not have as high of a ceiling as teams may want with selecting this high in the first round.
However, if the Bulls do want to sell tickets and add some intrigue to this upcoming season, which could very much be absent from the team depending on what they end up doing this summer, Knecht emerges as a sensible selection.
And maybe Knecht does end up having the star potential that many teams search for at this point in the lottery. He certainly captivated a college audience during his lone transfer season at Tennessee. Maybe he has the magic to do something similar as he prepares to make the jump to the NBA.