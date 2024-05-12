NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
13. Sacramento Kings - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
Heading into the offseason, the Sacramento Kings could be in an interesting spot. After losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back seasons, you can't help but wonder how that could impact the team's approach heading into the offseason. Those back-to-back results could force the team to be more aggressive heading into the summer. And that could very much begin in the NBA Draft, in which they will enter with the No. 13 overall pick. If they do end up making this selection, Tidjane Salaun could be a long-term fit for the team.
Salaun will likely need several years to develop into a contributor in the NBA, especially for a winning team like the Kings, but he could be worth the wait. Especially in a draft class that leaves a bit to be desired.
There's a very good chance the Kings end up making a splash move at some point this offseason. Don't be surprised if they end up shopping the No. 13 overall pick in those efforts.