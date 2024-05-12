NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) - Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado
With a second selection in the lottery, the Portland, Trail Blazers will be able to add another high-quality prospect who could go a long way in helping this team take his step forward in the Western Conference this upcoming season. One prospect that could help on that front is Tristan Da Silva. A prospect out of Colorado, Da Silva hasn't gotten the level of attention that many other prospects have that are expected to be taken in the lottery. Even then, Silver is the type of prospect that makes sense on several levels.
For one, he's a player that is likely going to be able to contribute sooner rather than later. He's also a player who doesn't need the ball in his hands or need a play drawn up in his favor in order to be effective. That's perhaps the greatest value that he can offer to a new team in the NBA; that he can fit in anywhere.
Da Silva may never end up being a star, but he sure can provide value in plenty of other ways as a first-round pick.