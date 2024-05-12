NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
19. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
As the Toronto Raptors enter deeper into the retooling of their roster, it'll be interesting to see what positions they end up prioritizing this summer. With this specific pick in the first round, a player like Kel'el Ware is a prospect that could make sense for the Raptors. Very much a developmental piece, Ware has an interesting skill set that could be of interest to a team like Toronto.
Even though he is unlikely to make huge contributions right away, Ware is the type of developmental center that could pay dividends down the line. Plus, he has a skill set that does translate to the new era of the NBA.
20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
Without knowing what truly awaits the Cleveland Cavaliers during the offseason, it's almost impossible to predict how they're going to approach the NBA Draft. However, one prospect who is too talented to still be on the board at this point of the NBA Draft is Yves Missi.
The 7-foot defensive-minded center out of Baylor has the potential to be one of the best bigs in this year's draft class. But because of his uncertainty that revolves around his offensive game, he's the type of player that could end up falling down the board in the first round.