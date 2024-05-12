NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee) - Kyshawn George, F, Miami
After taking a prospect that could potentially have a slightly bigger role right away for the team, the New Orleans Pelicans could take somewhat of a gamble with their second first-round pick. With the noise continuing to grow louder surrounding the possibility of a Brandon Ingram trade this summer, a player like Kyshawn George could make sense for the Pelicans.
Very much a raw prospect, George has an interesting skill set that wasn't on full display during his freshman season at Miami. Because of that, George is the type of prospect that you envision is going to have a better showing at the NBA level than he did in college.
22. Phoenix Suns - Kyle Filipowski, F, Duke
The 22nd overall pick by the Phoenix Suns is going to be one of the most intriguing selections of all of the first round. That's because if the Suns are going to improve on any front this offseason, this is likely their best shot to find ready to contribute talent this summer.
The Suns may not have salary space or much flexibility when it comes to a potential trade, but they do have this pick. At No. 22, a player like Kyle Filipkowski could make sense for the Suns. For all the concerns about his ability to translate his talent to the NBA level, he does have an intriguing skill set that might make him a worthy selection for a team like the Suns.