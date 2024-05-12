NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
23. Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans) - Mark Sears, G, Alabama
The Milwaukee Bucks will be heading into the offseason with the goal of improving their depth around Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. One way they could do that is by making a smart selection with their late first-round pick. Even though it'll be tough to find great value at this point in the NBA Draft, Mark Sears is one player that could emerge as an intriguing option for a team like the Bucks.
Sears is coming off a sensational senior season at Alabama and managed to take his game to an entirely different level as he helped lead the Crimson Tide to a Final Four. He has the DNA of a potential steal late in the first round.
24. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Terrence Shannon Jr., F, Illinois
With back-to-back first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, you'd have to imagine that the New York Knicks could get creative with how they elect to approach these decisions. With this first one, perhaps they'd want to take a player who is ready to contribute right away. One prospect that could fall into that bucket is Terrence Shannon Jr.
On many occasions this season, Shannon proved he can be a capable prospect at the next level. The question is, will his game translate as well as many believe it could?