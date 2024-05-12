NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
25. New York Knicks - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
With the second first-round pick, you have to imagine that the New York Knicks would get a little bit more risky. One prospect that could be exactly what the Knicks are looking for at this point in the first round is Tyler Smith. A player who has some decent promise on the offensive end of the floor, Smith is arguably one of the rawest prospects that could be taken in the first round.
But because of his high upside offensively, Smith is the type of player that could make sense for a more established team like the Knicks. However, if Smith is going to be able to carve out any type of NBA career, there's no question that he has to make huge strides on the defensive end of the floor.
26. Washington Wizards (via LA) - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
As the Washington Wizards begin to establish a new foundational core for this new era for the franchise, one prospect worthy of a late first-round flyer is Johnny Furphy. Even though he faded down the stretch for the Kansas Jayhawks, he did have a stretch where he showcased his ability to be a difference-making wing.
If he does end up remaining in the NBA Draft, he's the type of late first-round pick that could end up blossoming a few years down the line.