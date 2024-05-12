NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kansas
The Minnesota Timberwolves have their eyes on winning an NBA championship this season, but even if they don't, this is a team that will be entering the summer with the priority of solidifying their depth around their core of Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns. One prospect who could emerge as a ready-to-contribute player from this year's class is Kevin McCullar Jr.
As one of the most productive players during his senior season at Kansas, McCullar could make some sense as a more experienced prospect for a team like the Timberwolves.
28. Denver Nuggets - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
The Denver Nuggets will have some interesting decisions to make this summer. One of the bigger ones revolves around the upcoming free agency of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the event that they aren't able to re-sign him, it would be smart for the Nuggets to find a potential replacement for him.
One way that they could potentially do that is by drafting one of the best defensive prospects in this year's draft class, Ryan Dunn. Even though he does leave much to be desired on the offensive floor, Dunn's defensive capabilities should be enough to get him drafted in the first round.