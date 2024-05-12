NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC) - Daron Holmes II, F, Dayton
As the Utah Jazz continue to look to add to their core, Daron Holmes II is a player who could be in play for the team at this point in the first round. As a highly productive player during his sophomore and junior seasons at Dayton, Holmes has done more than enough for him to warrant a shot to prove himself at the next level.
The Jazz will continue to look for help on the wing and in the frontcourt and Holme could be more of a ready-to-play type of prospect that could make sense. He may not have much upside but he could emerge as a capable rotation player right away for the Jazz.
30. Boston Celtics - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Doesn't this seem like such a Boston Celtics pick late in the first round? Taking a flier on a player like Zach Edey could end up paying dividends for the team right away. While there is no guarantee that he can be an everyday starter in the NBA, with how productive and dominant he was in college, you'd have to think he can be somewhat of a contributor at the next level.
For a team that could use some depth at the center position, Edey would be a theoretical fit in Boston. He may never be the star that he was in college, but even if he is just a reliable rotation player, he could be worth that gamble with this pick.