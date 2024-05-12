Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery

The latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft after the order is set by the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery.

By Michael Saenz

2024 NBA All-Star - Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference
2024 NBA All-Star - Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 22
Next

3. Houston Rockets - Cody Williams, F, Colorado

At least in my opinion, there's a drop-off in this year's NBA Draft class after Alex Sarr and Stephon Castle. There may be some who disagree with that assessment, but that's perfectly fine. At No. 3 is when the NBA Draft can " truly begin." Whether that's a good or bad thing remains to be seen. Nevertheless, at this point, the draft order becomes borderline unpredictable. At No. 3, Cody Williams is certainly a prospect that could be in play for whichever team ends up with this selection.

Coming off a freshman season in which he averaged 12 points and three rebounds on 55 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range, Williams makes the jump to the NBA as a prospect that carries plenty of intrigue. Being the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder rising star Jalen Williams, Cody enters the draft with some NBA pedigree.

With as much versatility and potential as Williams carries, the big questions surround his underwhelming athleticism and consistent shooting concerns. If he can answer those, however, watch out.

Home/NBA Mock Drafts