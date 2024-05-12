NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
3. Houston Rockets - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
At least in my opinion, there's a drop-off in this year's NBA Draft class after Alex Sarr and Stephon Castle. There may be some who disagree with that assessment, but that's perfectly fine. At No. 3 is when the NBA Draft can " truly begin." Whether that's a good or bad thing remains to be seen. Nevertheless, at this point, the draft order becomes borderline unpredictable. At No. 3, Cody Williams is certainly a prospect that could be in play for whichever team ends up with this selection.
Coming off a freshman season in which he averaged 12 points and three rebounds on 55 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range, Williams makes the jump to the NBA as a prospect that carries plenty of intrigue. Being the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder rising star Jalen Williams, Cody enters the draft with some NBA pedigree.
With as much versatility and potential as Williams carries, the big questions surround his underwhelming athleticism and consistent shooting concerns. If he can answer those, however, watch out.