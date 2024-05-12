NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
4. San Antonio Spurs - Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
As a prospect who has drawn some big comparisons, Matas Buzelis could be considered one of the most intriguing names to keep an eye on heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. At 6-foot-11, Buzelis is considered one of the most versatile prospects at the top of this draft class. The biggest question about Buzelis as he prepares to make the jump to the NBA is whether he can hone his skill set to one specific position. But if that ends up being the biggest concern about his game, that could end up being a good thing for him in the long run.
Buzelis could do a little of it all but may not be great at any one particular aspect of the game. Is it good or bad? While he may not have superstar potential, that doesn't mean he can't be a truly effective player for a very long time. Then again, when selecting in the top 5, a really good player is not exactly what you're aiming for.
Nevertheless, Buzelis should still be valued high in the lottery. The question is, how many teams will grade him as a top 5 pick?