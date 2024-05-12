NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
6. Charlotte Hornets - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
While this NBA Draft class may not be considered a "deep" one, if there is any position of depth at the top, it's certainly at the wing position. One specific prospect that could catch a team's eye just outside the top 10 is Nikola Topic. As a playmaking guard with the size to play some wing at the next level, Topic could be considered one of the bigger high-ceiling players outside the top 2. Considered a playmaker, the big questions that surround Topic revolve around his athleticism and quickness - which should come as no surprise for a player that is coming from overseas.
Any team looking for a natural playmaker with some scoring upside should look in the direction of Topic. Ultimately, what Topic's potential at the next level could come down to is whether he'll be able to play enough defense and develop a consistent enough of a jump shot to be considered an everyday starter.
In the end, in this specific draft class, that should be a gamble many teams should be willing to take heading into the 2024 NBA Draft.