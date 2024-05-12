NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
7. Portland Trail Blazers - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
In many other NBA Drafts, Donovan Clingan wouldn't generally be the prototypical prospect that is taken in the top 7. However, with how shallow this class may be, that's certainly on the table. In fact, there are some mock drafts that have Clingan being taken as high as in the top 3 - but that's another debate for another day. But with what Clingan was able to show and put on tape down the stretch as the Connecticut Huskies made another NCAA Championship run, it's easy to see why he'd be selected this high.
In the Huskies' NCAA Tournament run, Clingan averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks per game on 65 percent shooting from the field. Even with a limited offensive game, Clingan proved that he can make enough of a difference on the defensive end of the floor. At his peak, there's a chance that Clingan could emerge as a defensive anchor for a team at the next level.
Even if that's all he becomes in the NBA, that'd be a huge win for a player taken in the top 10 of this year's draft class.