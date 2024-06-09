NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
In the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, a big-name prospect takes a tumble down draft boards because of an injury and the Memphis Grizzlies trade up for a defensive big.
A little more than two weeks away, the 2024 NBA Draft is nearly here. Teams in the lottery are continuing to find more clarity on what their plans may be on NBA Draft night and prospects in this year's class are beginning to separate themselves ahead of the final push. One unfortunate note, Nikola Topic, a projected lottery pick, is likely to tumble down draft boards over the final two weeks after it was revealed he has a partially torn ACL.
Originally injuring his knee in January, he reaggravated the injury in April. At the moment, it's unclear what the rehab process will be for Topic and how this could possibly impact his rookie season, but you'd have to imagine it's going to hurt his draft position. At the very least, teams are going to think twice about taking him in the top 10.
A mock Memphis Grizzlies trade in the 2024 NBA Draft
As we prepare for the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, we decided to project or mock a rumor in which the Memphis Grizzlies acquire the No. 3 overall pick from the Houston Rockets. The two sides have reportedly touched on trade talks and it appears Memphis could be targeting Donovan Clingan if they're able to negotiate a deal.
In this mock deal, the Grizzlies would send the 9th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, their first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and two second-round picks for the 2024 NBA Draft to the Rockets in order to move up six spots to No. 3.
The Rockets would move down a few spots but would add another first-round pick as they attempt to make a splash move for a veteran star down the line. The Grizzlies would seemingly land their defensive anchor of the future.
With that said, let's jump into the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft.
1. Atlanta Hawks - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
Over the last few weeks, there has been a recent trend toward Zaccharie Risacher emerging as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. From a talent perspective, it's easy to see why there could be intrigue for the Atlanta Hawks to take him No. 1 overall. The sky is the limit for the versatile 6-foot-9 forward and he could develop into a star in a few years.
If the Hawks keep the pick, Risacher is certainly going to be in the conversation to be taken No. 1 overall.