NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
11. Chicago Bulls - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
The Chicago Bulls will enter the offseason while facing the difficult task of trying to retool their roster while trading away one of their best players. From all indications, Zach LaVine is going to be traded at some point before the start of next season. If that does end up happening, you'd almost have to assume that the Bulls are going to take some sort of step back this upcoming year. Chicago is hoping that it could defy the odds by trading LaVine and still taking a step forward in the Eastern Conference with a few key moves this summer.
With the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Bulls will have the chance to put a strong foot forward heading into the offseason. At this stage in the lottery, finding a sure-fire difference-maker could prove to be difficult. However, there could be some intriguing options still available for the Bulls.
One of them could be Cody Williams. With the potential to follow in his brother's footsteps (Jalen Williams), the hope is that Williams could emerge as a two-way contributor at some point down the line. If he can develop into such a player for the Bulls, this would be viewed as a successful selection in the future.