NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via HOU) - Devin Carter, G, Providence
Coming off a successful season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will enter the 2024 NBA Draft with plenty of flexibility. With the No. 12 overall pick, OKC could be looking to add a player who could contribute to the team immediately. One natural prospect to fit that bill could be Devin Carter, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Providence.
Considering that it's been reported that Carter has a promise from a lottery team, I don't think it would be all that surprising if the Thunder ended up being that spot. He could be a good fit for the Thunder off the bench as an offensive force and could make even more sense for the team if they end up shopping Josh Giddey via trade this offseason.
Carter is one of the more experienced players that will be taken in the first round of this year's NAB Draft and the emerging Thunder could emerge as a landing spot that makes a ton of sense for what they are building for the future.