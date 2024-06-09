NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
13. Sacramento Kings - Jared McCain, G, Duke
Entering the NBA offseason, the Sacramento Kings are likely going to explore ways in which they can continue to surround De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray with the right supporting pieces to help this team take another step forward in the Western Conference hierarchy. One potential goal that the Kings could have heading into the offseason is trying to find a rotational contributor with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
At this point in the first round, it's going to be hard to find a surefire prospect that could help the Kings as soon as this season. But there will be options for Sacramento to take a gamble on.
However, Jared McCain is one potentially intriguing guard prospect who could fit the role that the Kings are seeking at this point in the offseason. As one of the better three-point shooters in this year's draft class, McCain offers a strong skill set at the off-guard position with some long-term potential. If McCain can continue to develop his skill set, there's reason to believe that he could emerge as a difference-making backcourt player a few years into his career.