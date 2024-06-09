NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GS) - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
With a second lottery pick, the Portland Trail Blazers will once again enter this selection with the goal of making lemon into lemonade. Finding a hidden gem at this point in the NBA Draft could go a long way in this team taking another step forward this season and their development. One potentially talented prospect that could fall into their hands at this point in the draft is Nikola Topic. Because of a partially torn ACL, and some bad measurements in his pre-draft process, there's a growing belief that Topic is free-falling down draft boards across the league.
If that does end up playing out on draft night, the Blazers could be getting a steal at No. 14 overall. Even though there's no guarantee that Topic will be available to play at any point during his rookie season, this is the type of risk that the Blazers should be looking to take at this point in the draft.
If healthy, there's a chance that Topic would be selected in the top 5 of this year's draft. Because of that potential, Topic is the exact gamble that Portland should be looking to take as they attempt to cement a foundation for their future.