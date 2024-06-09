NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
16. Philadelphia 76ers - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
The NBA offseason could be filled with plenty of uncertainty for the Philadelphia 76ers. With pretty much a clear cap sheet, the Sixers are looking to make some big upgrades to their roster. Starting with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Sixers will be able to start retooling their new roster. One particular prospect that could make sense for the Sixers at No. 16 is Kel'el Ware. As a young center who could grow into a consistent backup role behind Joel Embiid down the line, this could be viewed as a worthy pick for the Sixers.
After two seasons in college, Ware has shown enough to cement his status as a mid-first-round pick. As a player that could defend the rim, while also having impressive athleticism, and the ability to extend his range to the 3-point line, it's easy to see why Ware carries plenty of value as a draft pick.
For a team like the Sixers that could be rebuilding their supporting cast around Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Ware could be viewed as the first piece of a new championship-contending puzzle.