NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
17. Los Angeles Lakers - Bronny James, G, USC
With the recent reporting indicating that there's a growing sense that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to end up selecting Bronny James at some point in the 2024 NBA Draft, it only makes sense to slot him as the team's selection here at No. 17. At this point, I truly expect it to happen. Especially if the Lakers end up closing the deal on Dan Hurley who is considered to be one of the best developmental minds in all of basketball at the moment. Even though this isn't a move that would pay much dividends immediately, this is a move that would make LeBron James happy.
Heading into an offseason in which the Lakers are hoping to re-sign LeBron, having him happy could end up being a key part of the team's offseason priorities. And, who knows, maybe Bronny ends up developing at a quicker pace than most believe he can. Maybe he ends up being a better pick than a novelty.
There are some signs that Bronny could develop into a good player at some point down the road in the NBA. If the Lakers are serious about investing in his development, maybe this is a move that does end up working out in the long run.