NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
18. Orlando Magic - Kyshawn George, F, Miami
Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, I'm not sure if anyone had the Orlando Magic finishing as a top 5 seed in the Eastern Conference in the cards. Nevertheless, that's exactly what happened before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. As they head into the offseason, their No. 18 overall pick in the NBA Draft will give them their first opportunity to add to their already talented young core. One potential target that could arise for the Magic at this point in the draft is Kyshawn George.
Depending on who you ask, George could be considered one of the more polarizing prospects in this year's NBA Draft class. As a prospect with long-term promise as a potential two-way wing, George is likely going to be viewed as a developmental project for most teams. A teal like the Magic could view George as a worthy gamble, however.
As they continue to build out their young core, George could be another piece of their long-term plan. It may take a few years to see the complete fruits of such a move, but George could be a worthwhile gamble for the Magic.